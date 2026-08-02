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Help Joshua Rebuild His Life and Walk Again

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$1,665 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Atere

Help Joshua Rebuild His Life and Walk Again


On April 8, 2026, my life changed in a way I never could have imagined.

It began with complete numbness in both of my hands and feet, becoming frightening enough that a 911 call was made. Unfortunately, that was only the beginning.

I have lived with sickle cell disease, and soon began experiencing multiple severe crises. My condition rapidly worsened as I developed rhabdomyolysis, severe infections including streptococcal pneumonia, RSV and HSV, and eventually sepsis. The infections triggered an extremely dangerous condition called purpura fulminans and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC). In simple terms, my body’s normal blood-clotting process went dangerously out of control, severely damaging my circulation and tissues.

I was fighting for my life.

It wasn’t until afterward that I truly understood how close I had come to losing that fight.

By the grace of God, I survived.

But surviving was only the beginning. The numbness in my legs progressed into excruciating pain until eventually I could no longer walk. I spent months hospitalized, including lengthy periods in the ICU. After extensive evaluation, we received devastating news. The damage to both of my lower legs was too severe.

Ultimately, both of my legs had to be amputated below the knee.

In a matter of months, I went from living my normal life and providing for my family to fighting for my life and learning how to navigate the world as a bilateral amputee.

But my story is not ending here.


My Next Goal: Walking Again

My next chapter is rehabilitation. I will have to rebuild my strength, be fitted for prosthetic legs, and learn to walk again.

That is my goal. I want to walk again.

I have been unable to work throughout my hospitalization and recovery. As the primary breadwinner for my family, months without income while our everyday and medical expenses continue to accumulate have created an enormous financial burden.

We are asking for help raising $50,000 to provide stability for my family while I focus on healing and getting back on my feet.


Donations will help cover our:

Household & Essential Living Expenses

Transportation & Insurance

Medical care & Rehabilitation

Prosthetics & Mobility Support


Asking for help is not easy, but right now I have had to learn to allow others to help carry me through a season I cannot carry alone. If you feel led to donate, any amount, large or small, will make a meaningful difference for my family. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping us in your prayers.


On April 8th, I had no idea that numbness in my hands and feet would lead to months in the hospital and the loss of both of my legs.

But I am still here.

I survived. And now, with God’s help, I’m fighting for the day I can stand and walk again. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every prayer, donation, share, and act of kindness shown to my family. May the Lord richly bless you and your family for your generosity and prayers.

Help me take the next step toward walking again.

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