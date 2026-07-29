Help Joshua Fox Heal After a Life Changing Tragedy

In a single moment, everything changed for Joshua Fox.

Joshua was seriously injured in a shooting, and his life—and the lives of everyone who loves him—has been turned upside down. What should have been an ordinary day became the start of a long and painful journey toward recovery.

Joshua is the kind of person who brings light into other people’s lives. He’s kind, strong, and always willing to help others without hesitation. Now, he’s the one who needs support.

He is facing not only the physical pain of his injuries, but also the emotional trauma that comes with something so sudden and devastating. On top of that, the financial burden of medical care and legal expenses is overwhelming for him and his family.

We are trying to raise $10,000 to help cover:

Medical bills and ongoing treatment Recovery and rehabilitation Legal fees related to the incident

Every dollar raised will help Joshua focus on what truly matters right now—healing.

If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. If you can’t, please share this page and keep Joshua in your thoughts. Support, in any form, means more than you know.

Joshua is still here. He’s still fighting. And with your help, he won’t have to do it alone.

❤️