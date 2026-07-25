Help Joshua and Abby Recover From Flooding!

My sister-in-law (Abby) and her husband (Joshua) had horrible flooding this past week in Texas. They lost most of their things and need to have their house rebuilt from extreme damages.





Here's a little from Abby about the situation:





Over the past week (July 17–19), severe storms brought historic flooding to the Texas Hill Country. Our area received roughly 20 inches of rain, with even greater amounts falling in surrounding counties. As our rivers backed up with debris our network of small creeks that are dry most of the year overflowed, pushing floodwaters up into low-lying communities along the Cibilo and Balconies rivers. On Wednesday afternoon, the water rapidly backfilled into our home, leaving us with approximately three feet of water throughout the house. Our home remained under water for about three hours.





The flooding has left our home with extensive damage and destroyed many of our belongings. In just a matter of hours, so much that we had worked hard to build was lost. While we are deeply grateful that our family is safe, the road to recovery will be long. We are now faced with the overwhelming task of cleaning up, replacing essential items, repairing our home, and rebuilding our lives.





You can help us rebuild our life through support us, any donation—no matter the amount—will go directly toward restoring our home and replacing necessities. If you’re unable to give financially, your prayers and sharing this fundraiser with others would mean so much to us.





Thank you for your kindness, encouragement, and support during this difficult time. We are grateful to have such a caring community walking alongside us as we begin the process of rebuilding.





If you are able to help support them financially, it would be appreciated!





Prayer for them and sharing this fundraiser with friends and family would also be a great support, even if you cannot contribute financially at this time.





Thank you so much for your love and support!