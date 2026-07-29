Help Josh get another chance at life!

My name is Jessica, and I am helping raise funds for my friend, Joshua Brazzel, as he faces a critical point in his legal journey.

After years of litigation, Joshua recently received news that his Certificate of Appealability was denied, and his petition for rehearing was also denied. While these rulings were disappointing, they do not mark the end of the road.

Joshua is now pursuing a sentence modification with the assistance of an attorney. This is a time-sensitive effort that must be addressed quickly because there is a limited window in which to seek relief. The goal is to obtain a modification that would allow Joshua the opportunity to return home sooner and begin rebuilding his life.

The challenge is that legal representation and court-related expenses are costly, and Joshua has already been contributing his own limited funds toward these efforts. Like many incarcerated individuals, the resources available to him are extremely limited. Every dollar he spends on legal expenses is money he cannot save for housing, transportation, employment needs, and other necessities when he is eventually released.

Many of Joshua's friends, family members, and supporters have asked how they can help. This fundraiser was created to provide a way for those who wish to support him to contribute toward the legal costs associated with his remaining options.

Why We Need Help Now

Time is critical.

Joshua's sentence-modification effort must move forward quickly, and legal work is already underway. If the modification is not granted, the next potential step would be filing a Petition for a Writ of Certiorari with the United States Supreme Court, asking the Court to review the constitutional issues raised throughout his case.

Preparing legal filings, obtaining representation, conducting research, and meeting court deadlines all require resources. The goal of this fundraiser is to ensure that financial limitations do not prevent Joshua from fully pursuing the legal remedies that remain available to him.

How Funds Will Be Used

Funds raised will be used for:

Attorney fees related to the sentence-modification effort

Court filing and document preparation expenses

Legal research and case-related costs

Potential expenses associated with preparing and filing a Petition for Writ of Certiorari

Other necessary legal expenses directly connected to Joshua's case

Any funds that are not needed for these legal expenses will be reserved to assist Joshua with his transition and reentry when he is eventually released.

How You Can Help

If you are able to donate, thank you. No contribution is too small, and every donation helps move Joshua one step closer to fully pursuing the legal options that remain available to him.

If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, and social media networks can make a tremendous difference.

Your support, encouragement, and willingness to share Joshua's story mean more than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for standing with Joshua during this important chapter of his journey.

Please donate if you can, and please share this fundraiser to help us reach as many people as possible.



