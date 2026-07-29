Help josh cain 15 month old needing surgery

Josh Cain

This lil boy Josh Cain has been suffering from stage 2 leukemia for almost 7 months after his birth . He is 15 months old . Our hearts break break break watching Josh fight a battle no child should ever face.At such a young age he has endured hospital rooms,needles and treatments for leukemia with a quiet strength that leaves us in awe.Every tub,every bandage tells a story of pain he should not have to know.Yet through it all,Josh holds on. His eyes still hold light,and his spirit refuses to give up. His family are doing all they can but the medical cost are overwhelming. We are asking you to stand with Josh- whether through a donation, a prayer,or simply sharing his story. Help us give this brave boy a fighting chance to heal,grow and have the child hold he deserves. I do know Josh is in need of surgery asap.