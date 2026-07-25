Help Joseph Shibler Get the Medical Care He NEEDS!

My name is Rebecca, and I am asking for help for my husband, Joseph Shibler.

Anyone who knows Joseph knows that he is the kind of man who never stops giving. He is a devoted husband, a loving father, a faithful traditional Catholic, and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. If a family member, friend, neighbor, or even a stranger needs help, Joseph is often the first person to show up and lend a hand.

Today, he is the one who needs help.

Joseph is the sole provider for our large family. Together, we have 20 children. At home, we are currently caring for our 1-year-old, 2-year-old, 3-year-old, 4-year-old, and 6-year-old children, our 18-year-old son with significant intellectual disabilities, and our 19-year-old daughter. My four children from a previous marriage are also part of our home and lives, and we remain closely connected to all of our children.

Joseph works a demanding full-time job and also takes on additional work to support our family. Even after long days at work, he continues working around our home, caring for our property, maintaining our vehicles, helping our children, and assisting anyone who asks for help.

But his health has been steadily declining.

He suffers from a painful abdominal hernia that visibly protrudes from his abdomen and causes him daily discomfort and pain. He also has benign abdominal tumors that create additional pain and pressure. His hands frequently go numb, especially after physical work, and the pain and numbness wake him up multiple times every night. He struggles with severe shoulder tension and discomfort that affects both his work and his sleep.

In addition to these issues, Joseph has high blood pressure and high cholesterol. We are struggling just to afford the doctor visits and medications needed to manage these conditions. We desperately want him to see the specialists he needs, receive proper testing, and get treatment before these problems become even more serious.

The heartbreaking reality is that we cannot afford the $4,500 insurance deductible required before many of the medical services he needs become accessible. We are also hoping to provide him with the tools necessary to improve his long-term health, including a gym membership and guidance from a dietitian to help him manage his blood pressure, cholesterol, and overall wellness.

Our fundraising goal is:

$4,500 for our insurance deductible $540 for one year of gym membership Additional funds for specialist visits, testing, medications, and related medical expenses

For years, Joseph has carried the weight of caring for our family. He has sacrificed his own comfort and health to ensure that we have what we need. He continues to push through pain every day because our family depends on him.

Now, we are asking for help so that he can finally receive the care he needs and deserves.

Whether you can donate, share this fundraiser, or simply pray for Joseph and our family, we are deeply grateful.

Thank you for helping us care for the man who has spent his life caring for others.

In +JMJ+

With gratitude,

Rebecca Shibler and Family