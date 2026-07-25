GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help Joseph Shibler Get the Medical Care He NEEDS!

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$2,000 USD

Fundraiser created byJoseph Shibler

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joseph Shibler

Help Joseph Shibler Get the Medical Care He NEEDS!

My name is Rebecca, and I am asking for help for my husband, Joseph Shibler.

Anyone who knows Joseph knows that he is the kind of man who never stops giving. He is a devoted husband, a loving father, a faithful traditional Catholic, and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. If a family member, friend, neighbor, or even a stranger needs help, Joseph is often the first person to show up and lend a hand.

Today, he is the one who needs help.

Joseph is the sole provider for our large family. Together, we have 20 children. At home, we are currently caring for our 1-year-old, 2-year-old, 3-year-old, 4-year-old, and 6-year-old children, our 18-year-old son with significant intellectual disabilities, and our 19-year-old daughter. My four children from a previous marriage are also part of our home and lives, and we remain closely connected to all of our children.

Joseph works a demanding full-time job and also takes on additional work to support our family. Even after long days at work, he continues working around our home, caring for our property, maintaining our vehicles, helping our children, and assisting anyone who asks for help.

But his health has been steadily declining.

He suffers from a painful abdominal hernia that visibly protrudes from his abdomen and causes him daily discomfort and pain. He also has benign abdominal tumors that create additional pain and pressure. His hands frequently go numb, especially after physical work, and the pain and numbness wake him up multiple times every night. He struggles with severe shoulder tension and discomfort that affects both his work and his sleep.

In addition to these issues, Joseph has high blood pressure and high cholesterol. We are struggling just to afford the doctor visits and medications needed to manage these conditions. We desperately want him to see the specialists he needs, receive proper testing, and get treatment before these problems become even more serious.

The heartbreaking reality is that we cannot afford the $4,500 insurance deductible required before many of the medical services he needs become accessible. We are also hoping to provide him with the tools necessary to improve his long-term health, including a gym membership and guidance from a dietitian to help him manage his blood pressure, cholesterol, and overall wellness.

Our fundraising goal is:

  1. $4,500 for our insurance deductible
  2. $540 for one year of gym membership
  3. Additional funds for specialist visits, testing, medications, and related medical expenses

For years, Joseph has carried the weight of caring for our family. He has sacrificed his own comfort and health to ensure that we have what we need. He continues to push through pain every day because our family depends on him.

Now, we are asking for help so that he can finally receive the care he needs and deserves.

Whether you can donate, share this fundraiser, or simply pray for Joseph and our family, we are deeply grateful.

Thank you for helping us care for the man who has spent his life caring for others.

In +JMJ+

With gratitude,

Rebecca Shibler and Family

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve