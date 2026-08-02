My brother Jose had a stroke in November 2025. He's now on his road to recovery, but he's facing an uncertain future.





Jose has two daughters, and like any father, he wants to be able to do something for them. With the possibility that he may not be able to work again, he's worried about how he'll provide for them the way he wants to.





I'm raising money to help Jose support his daughters during this difficult time. Your support would mean so much to him and his family as he navigates this new chapter. Thank you for standing with us.