Help Jordyn Rebuild After Unimaginable Events

If you’ve ever met Jordyn, you know she has a gift.

Dogs trust her. Families trust her. She has dedicated her life to helping people build stronger relationships with their dogs through patience, compassion, and understanding. To Jordyn, dog training has never been just a career—it is truly her passion.

Over the years, she has helped countless families with everything from energetic puppies to fearful rescues, anxious dogs, and challenging behavioral issues. She celebrates every milestone alongside her clients because every success means another dog stays in a loving home and another family gains confidence.

If you’ve worked with Jordyn, you’ve likely seen firsthand the kindness, dedication, and genuine love she brings to every dog she meets.

What many people don’t know is that while she has continued showing up for her clients with a smile, she has quietly been carrying an unimaginable amount of heartbreak and financial hardship.

Over the past several weeks, Jordyn has experienced what feels like one devastating setback after another.

Shortly after her apartment was professionally treated with pesticides, her beloved dog unexpectedly became gravely ill and passed away. Because the cost of a necropsy was beyond what we could afford, we do not know the exact cause of death and cannot say with certainty what happened. What we do know is that Jordyn lost her constant companion, her best friend, and a piece of her heart.

As she struggled through that loss, another major challenge continued to unfold.

Jordyn has been dealing with an ongoing dispute involving her Hyundai vehicle after multiple major mechanical failures, including two engine replacements and three catalytic converter replacements. Despite these repeated repairs, the problems have continued, and she is currently pursuing a legal resolution.

Without reliable transportation, she has had no choice but to rent vehicles simply to continue working with her clients. Those unexpected expenses have grown into thousands of dollars, creating a financial burden while she continues trying to keep her business running and maintain her daily responsibilities.

As her mother, I am doing everything I can to help financially where I am able, but there comes a point when one person simply cannot carry the weight of so many unexpected hardships alone.

Creating this fundraiser was not an easy decision.

Jordyn is one of the most independent people I know. She would never ask for help herself. In fact, many of the people reading this may have had no idea she has been facing all of this because she has continued doing what she always does—showing up for others.

Today, I am asking on her behalf.

If Jordyn has ever helped your family, encouraged you, trained your dog, or simply made your life a little brighter, I hope you’ll consider helping her through one of the hardest chapters of her life.

Every donation, no matter the size, will help relieve the financial strain caused by transportation expenses, everyday living costs, and the unexpected challenges she continues to face while working toward a resolution of her vehicle issues.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Every share gives someone else the opportunity to support a young woman who has devoted her life to helping others.

To everyone who takes the time to read, donate, share, or pray for Jordyn—thank you.

Your kindness reminds us that even during life’s darkest moments, we are never truly alone.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Jennifer







