Help Jordan Michelle Get The Care She Needs

My name is Angela Tillman, and I am reaching out with a mothers deepest hope-to give my daughter the chance to reclaim her life. Like so ,any families, we have watched someone we love struggle with addiction. My daughter is a kind, loving and beautiful person whose life has been overshadowed by a disease that has taken so much from her and from our family. Addiction does not define who she is, but it has created obstacles that she cannot overcome alone. After many many difficult conversations and heartbreaking moments, she is ready to seek professional treatment and begin the journey towards recovery. We have found a rehabilitation program that can provide the care, counseling, and support she needs to heal and rebuild her future. Unfortunately, the cost of treatment is more than our family can manage on our own. I work from home taking care of her twin brother who was in a car accident five years ago leaving him disabled.





I never imagined I would be asking for help like this, but I also know that recovery is possible, and every day we wait is another day this disease has a chance to take more from her. Your donation-no matter the amount will go directly toward the cost of her rehabilitation, including air fair to the facility, clinical treatment, therapy and the resources she needs to begin a healthy, sober life. My daughter is 30 years old and has a bright future to look forward to. From the bottom of my heart I thank you for taking the time to read our story.