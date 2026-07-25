Help Jolene rebuild her life





My name is Jolene, and I am going through one of the hardest times of my life.

My husband is incarcerated, and we are currently experiencing homelessness. Being separated while trying to survive without stable housing has been overwhelming.

I am working hard to stay strong and build a better future for us, but I cannot do it alone. I am hoping to raise $10,000 to help with emergency housing, transportation, basic living expenses, legal-related costs, communication expenses, and other needs as we work to rebuild our lives.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help. If you cannot give, sharing this fundraiser would mean so much.

This is about more than financial support—it is about giving us a chance to start over and move forward with hope.

Thank you for reading our story and for your kindness, support, and prayers.

With gratitude,

Jolene