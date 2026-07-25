Help Johns Family Stay Safe And Together

My name is John, and I’m reaching out because my family and I are facing an incredibly difficult time. I have rectal cancer and major breathing issues, and I’m doing my best to care for my two autistic children and a newborn. On top of my health struggles, I’m behind on all my bills and rent, and we’re facing the real possibility of eviction. I’m on disability and make less than a thousand dollars a month, which just isn’t enough to cover our basic needs. I’m truly in desperate need of help right now.





The funds raised here would first go toward repairing my car, which I’m still making payments on. Having a working car is essential for getting to medical appointments, taking care of my kids, and trying to keep our lives as stable as possible. If there’s anything left after the car repairs, it will go directly to paying rent and catching up on bills so we can keep a roof over our heads.





I want to thank anyone who can help in any way, even if it’s just sending prayers. Your support will help ensure my family makes it through these hard times and remind us that there are still people who care. I would be grateful for absolutely anything, and I promise to provide proof of how the money is spent. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering helping us.