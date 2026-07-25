Help Johnny Through Housing Emergency

My name is Johnny, and I'm facing a housing emergency right now. I'm working to rebuild stability for myself while supporting my father, a veteran dealing with serious health challenges.





Right now, I need help with finding a safe place to stay, gas for transportation, and basic necessities. My cat is family to me, and keeping him safe through this transition matters deeply.





I'm committed to my recovery journey and moving forward, but I can't do it alone. Your support would mean so much as I work toward the next step. Thank you for standing with me.