Help Johnny Larkins Recover from Accident

Johnny Larkins, 58, is the CEO of SAVE Project Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization in Nevada that supports disabled veterans, housebound elderly, homeless individuals, children with life-threatening illnesses through Save the Little Angels, and Bowling Down Bullies.





Late one night, Johnny was in a car accident that flipped his vehicle. He was pulled from the car and airlifted to Renown Medical Center in Reno, where he is currently in ICU with a broken back. He is facing a long recovery ahead.





Right now, Johnny is without income. He receives a stipend from his nonprofit, and his organization cannot run without him. Medical bills, recovery costs, and the loss of his income during this time have created an urgent need.





Now, we're asking for your help to support him as he heals. This man lives a life of helping others and now, he is in critical need. Your donation will help cover his medical expenses and living costs during his recovery. Thank you for standing with Johnny during this difficult time.