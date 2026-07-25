Help Johnathan Fight for His Family

My husband and I are in the fight of our lives to keep our family together.





Throughout this process, Johnathan has done everything that has been asked of him. Yet we believe we have continued to experience an unfair and biased legal process that has torn our family apart. We believe our constitutional rights have not been fully protected, and we are committed to seeking justice through the legal system.





Like so many families involved in complex court proceedings, Johnathan and I have had to educate ourselves about our legal rights while navigating a system that is often difficult to understand. No parent should have to choose between financial hardship and having the resources needed to protect their rights and defend their family.





We are raising funds to help cover our legal expenses so Johnathan can continue advocating for himself, our marriage, and our family. We also hope to bring awareness to the challenges many families face in these proceedings. Too often, these stories remain unheard. When truth goes unheard, injustice can grow.





Every donation will go toward attorney fees, court costs, legal filings, and other expenses necessary for Johnathan's legal defense.





If you are unable to donate, you can still make a tremendous difference by sharing this campaign with your friends and family. Your support, encouragement, and prayers mean more than words can express.





Our marriage is on the line. Our family is on the line. We are asking for your help so Johnathan has the opportunity to continue fighting for the people he loves most.





Thank you for standing with our family during one of the most difficult chapters of our lives.