Help John Weaver Fight Stage IV Bladder Cancer

Our dear friend John Weaver is facing an unimaginable battle after being diagnosed with Stage IV bladder cancer.

If you know John and his family, you know they are the kind of people who are always willing to show up and serve others.

Every Sunday, John serves faithfully at PCF Church as the drummer on the worship team. But his service doesn't end when worship is over—he also helps set up and tear down the stage week after week. His wife serves alongside their church family in children's ministry, pouring into and caring for little ones.

Now, this family that has spent so much time serving others needs people to come alongside them.

At the center of John and his wife's world is their precious daughter—a little girl they consider their Miracle of Miracles . She absolutely adores her dad and says that her daddy is her best friend. ❤️

John isn't simply fighting cancer. He's fighting for more time with the people he loves most—to be a husband, to watch his daughter grow up, to keep making memories with his family, and to continue doing the things that have meant so much to him.

With a Stage IV cancer diagnosis comes an enormous physical, emotional, and financial burden. Treatment, medical expenses, appointments, transportation, time away from work, household expenses, and the everyday costs of caring for a family don't stop simply because someone becomes sick.

That's where we can help.

We are raising funds to help relieve some of that financial pressure so John and his wife can spend less time worrying about how they're going to manage everything and more time focusing on John's treatment, their daughter, and being together as a family.

For years, John and his wife have quietly served others. Now it's our opportunity to serve them.

Every donation matters. Whether it's $10, $50, $100, or simply sharing this fundraiser with someone else, every act of generosity helps surround this family with the support they desperately need right now.

And if you're a person of faith, we're also asking you to pray boldly for John—for healing, strength, peace, and for his wife and daughter as they walk beside him.

John has a long and difficult fight ahead of him, but he doesn't have to fight it alone.

Let's rally around John, his wife, and their miracle little girl and remind this family just how loved they are.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity, sharing, praying, and standing with the Weaver family. ❤️

No family should have to carry something this heavy alone. May the Lord bless you and keep you in His love and grace.





PCF CHURCH FAMILY