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Help John Visit the California Missions with Jesus

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$975 USD

Fundraiser created byRebecca Conrow

Fundraiser funds will be received by John Salas

Help John Visit the California Missions with Jesus

My name is John. I am 21 years old and I live with my Grandma, sister and cousins in Fresno California. My confirmation saint is St. Jude. He saved my life when I was just a baby in the NICU. I use a wheelchair to get around and I have a special device to help me communicate. When I got my communication device the first thing I wanted to do was program it so I could pray the Rosary with my grandma and our prayer group.


I am participating in the Camino De California, a ten day Eucharistic Pilgrimage between all 21 of the California Missions. To find out more about the pilgrimage go to www.caminodecalifornia.org You can virtually following us on Facebook and Instagram @caminodecalifornia and prayerfully lift up this beautiful pilgrimage as a light of God's love and blessing.  Also you may enter your prayer intentions on the "join us" page of website to be carried on the pilgrimage or send them to me, all will be placed at the foot of the cross on the Feast of Corpus Christi.


"I want to go on the Eucharistic walk but I know it will be hard for my grandma, (I'm) praying my mom and Jose can take me. I want to be able to be with people who know and believe that Jesus is in the host. I want to see Jesus smiling down at all of us at adoration and especially as Jesus is carried throughout the walk. That is going to be beautiful."


Would you consider making a donation to help with gas, lodging and food for me and my family to help us be able to make this journey with Jesus.

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