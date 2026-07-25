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Help John Russo Keep Serving Our Community

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCullen Andrew

Help John Russo Keep Serving Our Community

There are people who see someone struggling and hope someone else will help.

Then there are people like John Russo.


For years, John has been the one showing up. Through Restored Image, he’s walked alongside people experiencing homelessness, families who couldn’t make ends meet, individuals trying to rebuild after incarceration, parents searching for healthcare, and people who simply didn’t know where to turn. He doesn’t just hand someone a meal, a backpack, or a blanket and move on. He listens. He connects people with healthcare, housing, employment resources, education, transportation, clothing, food, and the support they need to build a better future. Most importantly, he restores something many people have lost along the way: hope and dignity. (Restored Image⁠)


If you’ve lived in our community for any length of time, you’ve probably heard a story that starts with, “You should call John.” That’s because he’s spent years quietly changing lives without ever asking for recognition. He simply believes every person deserves to be seen, valued, and given a chance to succeed.


Today, we’re asking our community to show up for him.


The need has never been greater. Every day, more people are reaching out to Restored Image for help, but serving a growing community takes resources. Donations don’t sit in an account—they become food for families, clothing for someone starting over, transportation to a doctor’s appointment, healthcare navigation, educational programs, outreach events, and the countless everyday needs that help people move from surviving to thriving. They allow Restored Image to continue connecting people with life-changing resources and meeting them where they are. (Restored Image⁠)


This isn’t about keeping the lights on for an organization.


It’s about making sure the next family in crisis still has somewhere to turn. It’s about making sure the next veteran, the next struggling parent, the next person trying to rebuild their life still hears someone say, “We’re here to help.”


John has spent years carrying that mission for our community.

Now it’s our turn to help carry it with him.


If Restored Image has ever impacted your life, if John has ever helped someone you love, or if you simply believe our community is stronger when we take care of one another, please consider making a donation today. Every gift, no matter the size, helps ensure Restored Image can continue giving hope, securing health, and restoring lives for the people who need it most.

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