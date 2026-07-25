Help Joey Smile Again & Reclaim Their Life

Hi everyone, I am reaching out today to share a deeply personal struggle. Growing up, I never had the resources to see a dentist, and because of that, I’ve dealt with severe dental issues most of my life. ​Last year, my main goal was to finally fix this myself. I worked hard an was saving every dollar from my job specifically to pay for my dental implants. Tragically, that goal was crushed by an employer I considered a friend. She betrayed my trust, treated me terribly, and ultimately with out paying 6 months' worth of my wages—money that was meant entirely for my surgery. To this day, she has made zero effort to resolve this or pay me back. Losing that hard-earned money and being betrayed so deeply by a friend plunged me into a severe depression. ​Because of this setback, the physical and emotional toll has escalated out of control. My self-esteem is at an all-time low, to the point where I rarely leave my house out of fear of being judged. It is an incredibly lonely way to live, and I just want my life and my confidence back. ​After consulting with my dentist, dental implants remain the only viable solution to permanently fix my teeth and prevent further jawbone loss. Unfortunately, insurance treat this vital procedure as "cosmetic," leaving me with a massive out-of-pocket balance that I cannot afford on my own, especially after everything that happened. ​This treatment is about so much more than a medical procedure—it is the key to restoring my life. Getting these implants means finally being able to smile without hiding, stepping outside my house, and breaking free from the heavy insecurity holding me back. It is my chance to finally feel happy and secure in my own skin. ​Thank you so much for reading and for any support you can offer.