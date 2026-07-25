Help Joel on His Road to Recovery

Dear Friends and Community,





We are reaching out to you today to ask for your support for our dear friend and committed church member, Joel. Recently, Joel suffered a serious accident that resulted in a broken leg. As a devoted member of our community, he has always been there for us, lending a helping hand and offering his unwavering support.





Now, it’s our turn to support him during this challenging time. Joel is facing significant medical expenses and will need assistance with daily living costs as he focuses on his recovery. Your generosity can make a real difference in his life.





You can help by donating any amount, no matter how small, will help ease Joel’s financial burden. Please share this campaign with your friends and family to help spread the word.





Let’s come together to show Joel that he is not alone in this journey. Your kindness and support will mean the world to him.





Thank you for your generosity and for being a part of Joel’s recovery.





With gratitude,

Kalpesh