Help Joe Recover From Indiana Flooding

Indiana has recently experienced historic flash flooding with widespread impacts on homes, roads, and utilities, surpassing the historic 1913 flood records.





Joe Gagnon has been tragically affected by this flooding, water reaching as much as 4-5ft. His house, most of his personal belongings, and his cars have been destroyed. He did not have any flood insurance.





This fundraiser will help Joe recover from these losses and get through this trying time. Your support would mean so much to him as he rebuilds.