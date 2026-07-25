Help Joe provide medical aid in Ukraine!

Hey all!





I'm going to be volunteering as a paramedic in eastern Ukraine this summer. I'll be working from July to September with a nonprofit NGO, Prevail, to provide casualty evacuations and emergency medical care to civilians and military personnel.





I've been passionate about the conflict in Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2014. In 2022, I started working for a humanitarian emergency response group, Team Rubicon, largely due to their active work in Ukraine. I then put myself through a grueling paramedic program to obtain the training needed to be an asset in international medicine.





Now that I have been working as a 911 medic, I feel privileged to have the opportunity to use the hard-earned skills I've acquired to help the people of Ukraine directly on the ground.





Ukraine is still actively suffering from an invasion they did not choose. People are killed and maimed every day from Russian arms, and there is still an extraordinary need for emergency trauma care.





I didn't initially want to ask for help with this project, but the reality is that flights, trains, food, and gear cost money, and that is something I don't have heaps of. Any support you are able to contribute would go a long way toward helping me provide direct, hands-on medical aid to people who desperately need it.





Thank you for your time. I am more than happy to answer any questions you might have.





Joe