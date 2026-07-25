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Help Jodi Jacobs beat cancer

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$680 USD

Fundraiser created byJanet Sutter

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jodi Jacobs

Help Jodi Jacobs beat cancer

Jodi got up one morning it was unable to walk. She's had to quit work because she's been diagnosed with cancer. She has a fist size tumor in one lung-and other sites as well. The stress and strain of cancer alone is enough to cause anguish, however, right now they can't make it on her husband's income alone when he has to help take care of her. This means that they not only lose her income, but part of her husband's since he's had to take off to help take care of her sure that any amount would be appreciated in all of it. Money collected goes straight to Jodi. She's been very good about taking care of everybody else trying to raise funds trying to get things started for others that are going through medical problems and now it's time for us to step up and help her. Please let her know you are thinking of her. Please find it in your heart to give what you can and send Jodi some uplifting messages and plenty of prayers.


ive been disgnosed with Colon cancer and since they’ve discovered masses on both of my lungs and a blood clot on my right leg. I’ve had 12 blood transfusions and a filter placed in my stomach.

I have had clamps put in my stomach due to bleeding ulcers. But I’m not giving up. I have been taken off the HEFRIN ( blood thinner ) because of getting the filter placed.

Once my numbers are stable I will be going home and starting immunotherapy! Let’s pray this happens soon and quickly being that Colon cancer spreads quickly.

the funds will be going for medical things I’ll need along with the probiotics I will be taking along with helping keel up on our monthly bills

we are used to a two family income and right now we don’t have it which has been a struggle !

thank you everyone in advance .


may 28 UPDATE as of today my Dr has called another ( more experienced ) hospital and asked them if they would take me as a patient. They have agreed. I could go at anytime , they are just overfull and waiting on a bed. If I’m not transferred by next week I will be sent home snd start outpatient immunotherapy right away.

the therapist who would be doing my treatment JUST left my room where she’s saying they’ve found blood clots up and down both of my legs and that the internal bleeding is from the right side of my colon. She said she’s scared to treat me but I reassured her I’m not scared. I would rather be treated and know I tried then not treated and never know. So today I’ve been hit with the clots and whatnot but to top it all off. She is RIGHT NOW on the phone with my insurance company to get them to cover my treatments. At this point they’ve said no. Which leads me to having to share this and pray that others can def help me. If not. I cannot be treated. Colon cancer is one of the quickest cancers to spread. Please find it in your hearts to help.

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