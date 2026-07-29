Help Jocelyn & Daughter Stayed Housed

I’m currently behind on rent and bills after my hours at work were cut from 40 a week to just 16. I was already struggling financially and missed some work due to medical issues, which made things even harder. I’ve tried to borrow money from friends and family, but I simply can’t afford to pay them back, and I have no other options left. My daughter turns 11 next month, and I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to do anything for her or get her anything for her birthday. I’ve applied everywhere for rental assistance and help with my bills, but the places in my area that usually help haven’t had funding since November 2025. I truly need help and don’t have any resources to depend on.





The funds I receive will go toward backpay on rent and bills that I owe already, and to help with next month’s payment of rent and bills to hold me over until I get unemployment and help from welfare. Whatever little money is left after that will go toward throwing my daughter a small party and getting her a few gifts for her 11th birthday in July. Any support would mean the world to me and my daughter, and I would be forever grateful for your kindness.