Help Joanne & Her Husband Rebuild after House Fire

Our friend and coworker, Joanne and her husband recently experienced a devastating house fire that caused an estimated $280,000 in damages, leaving her with an overwhelming road ahead.





While we are incredibly grateful that Joanne is safe, the loss of her home and belongings has been heartbreaking. As she begins the difficult process of rebuilding her life, we want to come together as friends, coworkers, and community members to help ease some of the financial burden.





The funds raised will help Joanne with immediate needs such as temporary housing, clothing, toiletries, food, household essentials, and other expenses that come with recovering from such a significant loss. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference during this incredibly challenging time.





If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family. Your kindness, generosity, and support will remind Joanne that she is not facing this journey alone.





Thank you for helping us surround Joanne with hope, compassion, and the support she needs to begin rebuilding.



