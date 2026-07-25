Help Jims Surgery So We Can Grow Our Family

My husband Jim is scheduled for varicocelectomy surgery on May 26, and we’re reaching out with heavy but hopeful hearts for support. We have been trying to conceive for 3 years, since we got married June 5, 2023.

This procedure will address the fertility issues we’ve been facing, giving us a real chance to finally get pregnant and grow our family. As Chrisitians, we believe children are a beautiful blessing from God, and this surgery aligns with our faith as we pursue life and family in accordance with Church teachings. We’ve dreamed of becoming parents for so long, and this feels like a faithful step forward.

We’re hoping to raise $5,000 to help cover the out-of-pocket medical costs for the surgery. Whether it’s a donation of any amount, sharing our story, or simply keeping us in your prayers — your support would lift such a weight and remind us we’re not walking this path alone.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Your kindness and generosity will help us take this hopeful next step toward the family we’ve been praying for.

With deep gratitude,

Samantha & Jim