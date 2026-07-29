Help Jessie remain comfortable until she passes

Jessie turned 10 just a few months ago, and until recently she was the happy, loving companion who has been by our side through so many of life’s moments. Two weeks ago, everything changed. After she suddenly became ill, we took her to the vet and learned that her liver and spleen are enlarged, and there is a possibility she is battling cancer.





Since then, we’ve been doing everything we can to help her. She struggles to eat, can no longer drink water on her own, and her back legs have become too weak to lift her from the ground. Even getting her anti-nausea medication into her has become a challenge. Despite our efforts, her condition continues to decline.





We are seeking assistance to help cover blood work and any treatments that may improve her quality of life. While we hope for a miracle, our greatest wish is to keep Jessie comfortable, loved, and free from suffering for whatever time she has left.



