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Help Jessica Harder Get Her Life Back

Goal$48,200 CAD
Raised$2,550 CAD

Fundraiser created byAdam Gerbrandt

Help Jessica Harder Get Her Life Back

A wife, a mother of five — and a woman who has been fighting for four years just to be believed.

Fundraising goal

$48,200.00 CAD

Covers surgery cost + GiveSendGo processing fees

5

Children who need their mom well

4+ years

Of daily pain and fighting for answers

3+

Serious conditions she manages every day


Jessica Harder is a devoted wife and the mother of five beautiful children. She is the kind of woman who shows up for her family no matter what — and for the past four years, showing up has meant pushing through a level of pain that most of us cannot imagine.

This is not a story that began overnight. Jessica's journey has been long, exhausting, and at times utterly heartbreaking. It is a story of a system that kept making her wait while her body kept getting worse.

Jessica's journey

2022

Jessica undergoes a C-section and tubal ligation. What should have been a moment of new beginnings instead marks the start of a long medical struggle.

2023

Debilitating periods begin. The pain becomes so severe that Jessica spends two weeks on Hydromorphone — a powerful opioid — and is forced to leave her home and stay with her parents just to get through it.

April 2024

Jessica is admitted to hospital for a full week. On top of her period pain, she is battling an infection and hydronephrosis — a swelling of the kidney — leaving her body fighting on multiple fronts at once.

May 2024

She finally gets a referral to a gynecologist and waits weeks for a CT scan. Despite everything she has been through, none of the tests detect Endometriosis — and she is left again without a clear diagnosis or a path forward.

2025

Jessica continues managing her pain with T3s and Hydromorphone — daily. In December, on Christmas Day, she undergoes an MRI and is referred to yet another gynecologist.

Early 2026

Unwilling to wait any longer, Jessica reaches out on her own to a doctor in the United States in late March and secures an appointment in early April. She also contacts a specialist in Mexico — and at last, receives a diagnosis: Adenomyosis, a painful condition where the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows into the uterine wall itself.

Adenomyosis alone would be enough to bring anyone to their knees. But Jessica's body carries more than that. She was born without a thyroid gland, leaving her with hypothyroidism that requires constant management. She also lives with an atrophic left kidney, which causes chronic infections and significantly limits what medications and treatments she can safely use. Her options for pain management are narrow — and getting narrower.

Every night, Jessica falls asleep with a heating pad pressed against her lower back and pelvis — not as a comfort, but as a necessity. It is the only thing that takes the edge off the chronic pain long enough to rest.


Doctors have been clear: a hysterectomy — removal of the uterus and cervix — would dramatically improve Jessica's quality of life and eliminate the source of her Adenomyosis pain. It is not a want. It is a medical recommendation. And yet, in Canada, she faces another four-year wait to receive it, or longer.

Four more years is not an option for a mother of five who can barely function today. The only way forward is to seek this surgery outside of Canada — and the cost of that surgery is beyond what Jessica and her family can bear alone.

That is why we are here. Every dollar raised goes directly toward giving Jessica the surgery she has needed for years — and giving her family their mother back, whole and without pain.

Please give what you can. Share her story. No amount is too small, and no act of kindness will be forgotten by a family that has waited far too long for relief.

You could also go directly to SCU in Steinbach and deposit the amount to "JESSICA'S FUNDRAISER". If you prefer to e-Transfer you can do so by sending directly to JESSICA'S FUNDRAISER

naomigerbrandt@gmail.com Or to 204-408-3821


Thank you for reading Jessica's story and for considering a donation. Every share, every dollar, and every prayer counts. 

Funds raised will go directly toward Jessica Harder's surgical costs, travel, and associated medical expenses.

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