Help Jessica Avoid Eviction and Homelessness

My name is Jessica. I suffer from multiple chronic illnesses, as well as C-PTSD. Due to a lot of "one thing after another" and the fact that I have just the worst luck in human history, my mental health has been in the toilet, and so have my finances. On top of being behind, I was just released from my job.





I'm so far behind on my rent that I just got an eviction court notice. I'm trying to stave off my electricity being shut off. My car is entirely unsafe to drive because my front braking system needs serious work. I keep overdrafting my accounts because of predatory loans I took to try to stay afloat, a garnishment, and a temporary loss of hours due to budget shortfalls. I'm also at risk of losing 2/3 of everything I own in my storage unit.





I cannot be homeless again. My car is unsafe. With summer coming up, it will be unsafe for my cats to be in my car. I will resort to drastic measures if this happens. I am looking at every avenue I can possibly be eligible for, while looking for a new job. but I have roughly 2.5 weeks to try to not be a disabled 42 year old failure losing her home yet again. Not trying to sound like a sad sack, but this is my reality, and my stupid hyper independence kept me from seriously seeking help sooner.





I can provide proof, if someone thinks I'm trying to scam. I just really need help getting out of this seemingly-bottomless hole. I think this is the most rock bottom I have ever been.



