Help Jessica and kids move to safety

My name is Jessica, and I am raising funds for myself and my five kids after a terrifying experience. Our home was shot up twice, leaving us scared and unsure of our safety. As a parent, my priority is to protect my children, but these events have made it impossible for us to feel secure where we live.





We urgently need to move to a safer place, but the costs of relocating are overwhelming. Your support will help us cover moving expenses, find a new home, and give my kids the chance to feel safe again. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference in our lives. We are hoping to leave behind the fear and uncertainty and start fresh in a community where my children can thrive and feel protected.





Anyone that feels in their heart to help me and my 5 kids, I will gladly appreciate it. Thank you for reading our story and considering a gift to help us start over in a safer home. Your kindness means more than words can express.