Help Jessica and Her Family Carry This Heavy Cross

Please Help Us Surround Jessica Bucol and Her Family With Prayers and Support

I am reaching out to ask for your urgent prayers and support for my dear friend, Jessica, and her beautiful family. Over the past year, the Bucol Family have endured an overwhelming amount of loss and suffering.

Most recently, on September 3, 2025, Jessica tragically lost her best friend and sister, Jennifer Rivera. While still deeply processing this profound grief, Jessica and her family were hit with another devastating and heartbreaking reality.





An Urgent Prayer for Baby Number Five

Jessica is currently pregnant with her fifth child. Tragically, her sweet baby in the womb has been diagnosed with Edwards’ syndrome (Trisomy 18), a fatal genetic condition. This precious baby’s life is entirely in God’s hands.

We are desperately lifting this family up in prayer as they navigate the agonizing pain of mourning a best friend and sister while simultaneously preparing for the uncertain future of their unborn child.

Jessica’s Own Health Struggles

Jessica is also facing significant health challenges of her own. She has partial adrenal insufficiency, which has caused many difficulties for her body and brought a great deal of uncertainty to her health.

Even before becoming pregnant, Jessica’s health had been declining significantly, leaving her body in a very fragile state. Now, while grieving the loss of her beloved sister and best friend, she is also facing the tremendous physical and emotional demands of pregnancy while managing her own health challenges.

How You Can Help Alleviate the Burden

The emotional toll on the Bucol family is unimaginable, but the practical and financial burdens are compounding their suffering. Jessica and her husband are doing their best to stay strong for their children at home, but they are currently facing a mountain of urgent expenses, including:

Medical Costs: Accumulating hospital bills, co-pays, and ongoing prenatal specialist care. Funeral & Burial Expenses: The heartbreaking possibility of needing to plan and pay for funeral and burial expenses for their precious baby. Daily Essentials: Ongoing expenses for groceries and meals for the children at home. Back-to-School: Immediate costs for the children's school supplies and clothes. Transportation: Severe car issues that are making hospital visits and daily life incredibly difficult.

Every Donation Counts

Our goal is to surround Jessica’s family with tangible love and support so they can focus on mourning, praying, and caring for their children without the crushing weight of financial stress.

Any amount you are able to donate will go directly toward medical bills, funeral and burial expenses, transportation and vehicle repairs, and keeping their household running.

No gift is too small. Every contribution is a tangible act of love for a family walking through an unimaginable season.

Please Pray With Us

If you cannot donate financially, we completely understand. Your prayers are an invaluable gift.

We ask that you please commit to keeping Jessica, her husband, their children, and their sweet baby in your daily prayers, novenas, and Mass intentions.

We would especially ask you to join us in praying one Memorare each day for Jessica and her family. The Memorare was one of Jennifer’s favorite prayers, and we ask that, through Jennifer’s intercession, Our Blessed Mother would draw especially close to Jessica, cover her with her maternal love, and obtain for this family every grace they need during this unimaginable trial.

The Memorare

Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary,

that never was it known

that anyone who fled to thy protection,

implored thy help,

or sought thy intercession,

was left unaided.

Inspired by this confidence,

I fly unto thee, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother;

to thee do I come, before thee I stand,

sinful and sorrowful.

O Mother of the Word Incarnate,

despise not my petitions,

but in thy mercy hear and answer me.

Amen.

Please also consider sharing this link with your family, friends, parish, and community. Every prayer, every share, and every gift is a beautiful way of helping carry this family through a cross that is far too heavy to bear alone.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your immense kindness, generosity, and prayers. May God bless you abundantly for helping to surround Jessica and her family with love and support. And may Jennifer, from Heaven, intercede for her beloved sister and her family.

Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, pray for them.

Jennifer, pray for us.



