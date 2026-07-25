Help Jesse’s kids tell him goodbye

My son’s father passed on Thursday 6/25/2026. Jesse has no family left except his sister Kat. I am not in a position to be able to pay for a funeral right now. I am so heartbroken. I don’t understand this at all. I just want Jesse’s kids and the people who loved him to be able to celebrate his life and share stories with his children. I want to have him cremated and his ashes split between his children in smaller urns. Absolutely any help will be appreciated more than you will ever know.