Help Jesse Receive a Life-Saving Heart Transplant

Our family is asking for your help during the most difficult and frightening time of our lives.





My husband, Jesse, urgently needs a heart transplant. His heart is currently functioning at only 20%, and we have been told that we must raise $50,000 to help cover the transplant and the medical expenses necessary for him to receive this life-saving care. Unfortunately, we do not have health insurance, making this already overwhelming situation even more difficult.





Jesse has also been dealing with the lasting effects of a serious car accident that occurred in September 2025. The accident left him with a traumatic brain injury, and while we have been doing everything possible to help him recover, we are now facing this critical heart condition as well.





The money raised will help cover Jesse’s heart-transplant-related medical expenses, hospitalization, testing, medications, follow-up care, transportation, and other essential costs associated with his treatment and recovery.





Jesse means everything to our family. We are doing everything within our power to give him the opportunity to receive this transplant, recover, and continue sharing his life with the people who love him.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will bring us closer to our $50,000 goal. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our fundraiser and keeping Jesse and our family in your prayers.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult journey.