Help Jerry after the flash flood

Jerry was caught in the flash flood that hit Mason City Iowa last week. His car is a total loss and he is suffering from some trauma over the ordeal.





If you don't know Jerry, you should. He is the nicest man you will ever meet and would do anything for anyone if they were ever in need. He spends all of his extra time and money on animals and his friends. I first met him at the Humane Society in 2015 where he routinely came in and walked and treated as many of the animals he could. He still does this and has added many other charities to his giving. It's time we do something for him.





Please consider donating to help him out at this time. He would do the same for you or your pets.