Help jerome

Help Me Rebuild My Life After a Spinal Cord Injury





My name is Jerome, and my life changed forever when I suffered a gunshot injury that caused a severe spinal cord injury. Since then, every day has been a challenge as I adjust to life with paralysis and the many medical complications that come with it.





I require ongoing medical care, medications, catheter supplies, rehabilitation, and physical therapy. These treatments are essential to help prevent complications, improve my health, and give me the best chance at regaining as much independence as possible. Unfortunately, the costs are more than I can afford.





I am reaching out with humility to ask for your support. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward my medical expenses, rehabilitation, medical supplies, transportation to appointments, and other essential needs related to my recovery.





If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean just as much. Your kindness, prayers, and encouragement give me hope during this difficult journey.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Every act of generosity brings me one step closer to rebuilding my life.





With gratitude,





Jerome Anderson