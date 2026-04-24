Help Jeremy with Legal Defense Costs

Urgent: Help Save Our Family Business From a False Lawsuit

We are facing an urgent financial crisis and need your support to fight a devastating, unjust lawsuit. Our lawyer needs $5,000 within 7 days by next Thursday, August 27, 2026 to continue defending us. We’re hoping in the name of Jesus that we do not have to go to trial. If we cannot pay this fee, our attorney will be forced to withdraw, and we will automatically lose this case by default.

We are a faith-based, family-run business. We have always operated with honesty and joy, but we are now in an unprecedented situation that has devastated our family financially. We are trusting in God and reaching out to the community for help.





What Happened:

My husband, Jeremy, is a hard-working and honest man who built strong relationships in this industry. Unfortunately, he misplaced his trust in a contractor who is now taking advantage of him.

The Conflict: Jeremy completed several projects for this contractor, who refused to pay him money owed from a previous job. The Retaliation: When Jeremy mentioned he might have to step back from current work until he was paid, the contractor flew into a rage. He banned Jeremy from the job site and hired other workers to finish. The Lawsuit: Now, the contractor is suing Jeremy, falsely claiming that he abandoned the job. The Insult to Injury: While we are being dragged through court, this contractor is actively using pictures and marketing materials of Jeremy’s hard work to promote his own business.

Why We Need Your Support

We have all the receipts, text messages, and evidence needed to prove Jeremy's innocence and win this case. However, the legal fees have drained our savings, and we cannot cross the finish line without legal representation.

We are asking for your prayers, your shares, and any financial contribution you can manage to help us cover these legal fees. Thank you for standing with our family during this trial.

This will only be done by a miracle