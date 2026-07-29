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Help Jeremy take care of brother Jimmy and dog

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$10 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Toler

Help Jeremy take care of brother Jimmy and dog

Help Support Jimmy, Jeremy, and Their Family


My name is Dave, and I have known Jeremy for approximately 48 years. I am writing this on his behalf because I have watched his commitment to his brother, Jimmy, over the course of decades, and I believe their story deserves support.


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A Lifelong Commitment


For as long as I have known Jeremy, he has taken care of his brother, Jimmy. He has helped him get to appointments, made sure he had what he needed, taken him places he wanted to go, brought him meals he enjoyed, and stood by him through difficult times.


This has not been temporary or occasional support. It has been a lifelong pattern of care, responsibility, and loyalty.


Today, Jimmy is working toward a more stable and independent future. Jeremy wants to continue caring for him in a more family-centered environment, but the financial demands of caregiving, transportation, housing, and daily living needs are significant.


Funds raised will help support this transition and ongoing care.


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Jeremy’s Character and Work History


Over the years, Jeremy has worked in many roles, including as an Uber driver in Indianapolis. During that time, he met people from all walks of life, including professional athletes such as Saquon Barkley and individuals connected to the entertainment industry, including the Terrifier film franchise.


What I always noticed was not who was in his car, but how he treated people. Every passenger received the same respect, professionalism, and kindness.


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Erica – A Beloved Family Dog


Their dog, Erica, was recently found after going missing and is now being cared for at an animal care facility in Indianapolis. She is currently safe, but decisions are being made regarding her future care and whether she can be brought back into the home or placed in the best possible environment.


Erica was named after Erica Sinclair from the television series Stranger Things. She has always been a big personality and a true part of the family.


This situation has been very emotional for both Jeremy and Jimmy.


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A Story That Shows Who Jeremy Is


When Erica first went missing, Jeremy got up around 5:30 in the morning and drove from the Detroit area to Indianapolis to search for her. He spent the entire day looking for her.


What stood out to me was that he was not focused on inconvenience or expense. His only concern was Erica’s safety and the safety of others. He worried she might be hurt, scared, or accidentally harm someone while lost.


That level of care and responsibility is something I have seen in Jeremy for 48 years.


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Why We Are Asking for Help


Funds raised will go toward:


- Supporting Jimmy’s care and daily living needs

- Transportation and medical-related expenses

- Housing and caregiving support

- Costs related to Erica’s care and possible return or placement

- Basic transition and stability needs for the household


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Final Message


I know it is not easy to ask for help. But I also know this family has spent decades caring for each other and doing their best through difficult circumstances.


Any donation, no matter the amount, will help. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean a great deal.


Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you can offer.

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