Help Jennifer West!

Remember earlier this year when Jennifer's mom was passing away and she was trying to get to Montana? Well, there was too much family drama at the time that prevented her from accepting help to get there, but her mom's estate is being distributed in a couple of days and it's important to her to claim family mementos so she's on the road. With her kids. Finding hotel stays to be WAY outside of the budget, she's decided to camp, but is seriously in need of supplies. If we can raise funds to purchase a tent, an air mattress and some groceries at the Walmart in Missoula, she can pick them up. Gas cards would also be very appreciated, as gas for a vehicle large enough for 7 people ain't cheap! Any amount helps, and I promise it'll be well used and VERY appreciated! 🙏❤️