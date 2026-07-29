Help Jennifer regain her independence & start over

7 yrs ago I survived metastatic breast cancer & thyroid tumors using my own remedies. Life was good for 2 yrs.





By 2023 everything had changed. Mold poisoning from neglected building maintenance at the Winn Dixie plaza on Madeira Beach almost took me out.





The damage was so severe that 2 years after I left, the roof collapsed leaving a 40x100' hole in the roof just weeks ago during an attempted remodel.





I slept in a tent for a year & 1/2 so that I could breathe without organ pain. It was working.





Then, a car wreck landed me on a sofa where I've now been stuck indoors for 2 years, without independence, a car, or access to Healthcare.





Ive been selling my assets to pay rent & sustain myself but there's never anything extra.





My condition requires fresh air & outdoor living but I can't get that here. My health has gone downhill & I'm desperate to get my independence back. Funds raised will help me take the steps to fix my license, get mobile again, get healtcare, and start over.