Help Jennifer Heal

On May 4, 2026, I experienced a freak accident that completely changed my life in an instant. I accidentally swallowed my dental partial, and the metal hooks became lodged in my esophagus. What followed was terrifying — multiple emergency procedures, 5 surgeries in just 2 weeks, and ultimately having to be cut open through my neck to remove it.





As a single mom to two amazing boys, ages 11 and 13, this has been incredibly difficult emotionally, physically, and financially. I had a small amount of savings that helped us get through the first few weeks, but with no income, mounting bills, and no eligibility for FMLA or unemployment due to not being at my job long enough, I’m now facing a situation I never imagined.





Asking for help does not come easy to me, especially financially. But this was a completely unexpected medical emergency, and right now I need support while I recover and get back on my feet for my boys.





If you are able to donate, share, or even simply keep us in your prayers, it would mean more than I can ever express. Every little bit helps lighten the burden during this difficult time.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and compassion.