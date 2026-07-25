GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Jennifer care for her mother

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$600 USD

Fundraiser created byDoyel Durham

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jennifer Welch

Help Jennifer care for her mother

Let's help Jennifer with her car repairs and with emergency funds to care for her mother after stroke. See her story below.


‐-------


Hey guys :) So I wanted to update u guys on what's been happening. Some of u have seen it on my wall.


On Friday, my Mom had a major stroke and I came inside with her walking across the house mumbling words I couldn't understand. So I called 911, and they air-lifted her to the ICU. She has now moved out of the ICU and is in the middle area between that and the regular rooms. Her speech is ... well, it was non-existent a couple of days ago. I've been really working with her and she's starting to speak again.


Last night on the way home, my tire got a huge bubble, and I had to go get a new tire today so I'm not down there at the hospital. It's a 2 hour round trip every day. Brutal. Anyway, the nurse just called me and let me speak to her. She said I LOVE U AND ILL SEE YOU TOMORROW!!!! OMGOODNESS!! Yall.. my heart. She's talking!!


They also said she was going to apply her to their very intense physical inpatient therapy facility, which not everyone gets into. She wanted to know if I had a backup plan. I do not. The rehab place that had my dad dropped him and killed him, so let's just say, I hate with a passion those places. This is the place she needs to be.


Can you pray that she has favor and gets admitted into there please!!! Prayers are what we need right now. Before that happens, they will have to operate on her neck which is 90% clogged. Not sure why. All her stats were perfect when they admitted her. They were blown away that she didnt take any pills. I know that cholesterol is not a bad thing. It races to the artery to repair the artery. When ur body is lacking vitamin c, the artery will not heal in that spot and it will calcify. Im not sure what's happening but ive been in deep research this week.


Ive been sneaking in Nattokinase and serrapetase every day to rotor rooter that clog. We shall see!! I have about 10 days to get it under 70%.


It's been rough. I pinched a nerve on my spine so when I walk more than 5 min, my legs start burning and turn into 200000 pound logs.... and just the gas $$ alone to get to her. Forget that my starter is gone and I sit in the car crying every single day because who knows how long it will take to start, and my 2nd fuel pump, the transfer one, is shot, but the emotional whippin is legit. So pray for me also, please. Love u guys. I need a bath and like 5 people massaging me at the same time lol <3

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve