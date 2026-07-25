Help Jennifer care for her mother

Let's help Jennifer with her car repairs and with emergency funds to care for her mother after stroke. See her story below.





‐-------





Hey guys :) So I wanted to update u guys on what's been happening. Some of u have seen it on my wall.





On Friday, my Mom had a major stroke and I came inside with her walking across the house mumbling words I couldn't understand. So I called 911, and they air-lifted her to the ICU. She has now moved out of the ICU and is in the middle area between that and the regular rooms. Her speech is ... well, it was non-existent a couple of days ago. I've been really working with her and she's starting to speak again.





Last night on the way home, my tire got a huge bubble, and I had to go get a new tire today so I'm not down there at the hospital. It's a 2 hour round trip every day. Brutal. Anyway, the nurse just called me and let me speak to her. She said I LOVE U AND ILL SEE YOU TOMORROW!!!! OMGOODNESS!! Yall.. my heart. She's talking!!





They also said she was going to apply her to their very intense physical inpatient therapy facility, which not everyone gets into. She wanted to know if I had a backup plan. I do not. The rehab place that had my dad dropped him and killed him, so let's just say, I hate with a passion those places. This is the place she needs to be.





Can you pray that she has favor and gets admitted into there please!!! Prayers are what we need right now. Before that happens, they will have to operate on her neck which is 90% clogged. Not sure why. All her stats were perfect when they admitted her. They were blown away that she didnt take any pills. I know that cholesterol is not a bad thing. It races to the artery to repair the artery. When ur body is lacking vitamin c, the artery will not heal in that spot and it will calcify. Im not sure what's happening but ive been in deep research this week.





Ive been sneaking in Nattokinase and serrapetase every day to rotor rooter that clog. We shall see!! I have about 10 days to get it under 70%.





It's been rough. I pinched a nerve on my spine so when I walk more than 5 min, my legs start burning and turn into 200000 pound logs.... and just the gas $$ alone to get to her. Forget that my starter is gone and I sit in the car crying every single day because who knows how long it will take to start, and my 2nd fuel pump, the transfer one, is shot, but the emotional whippin is legit. So pray for me also, please. Love u guys. I need a bath and like 5 people massaging me at the same time lol <3