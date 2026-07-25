Help Jennie Rebuild After Losing her Husband, Home

On July 16th 2026, our Kerrville, TX community was hit by a second catastrophic flood in just 12 months. Tragically, Jennie’s husband, Mark Steward, lost his life in the rising waters, trapped in their home, while she was out of town. He was a kind, hardworking man who loved his family deeply, and his sudden absence leaves a massive void in all of our hearts.





In a single day, Jennie lost her beloved partner and absolutely everything they owned. Their home and all personal belongings were completely swept away by the floodwaters, including their vehicle.





Link to the San Antonio Rxpress-News Story about Mark & Jennie:

https://www.expressnews.com/news/article/kerrville-flood-death-mobile-home-22347763.php





As Jennie navigates this un-imaginable grief, she is also facing the harsh reality of having to start over with nothing. She is currently displaced, without a permanent home, clothing, or basic necessities, all while trying to process the sudden loss of her husband.

We are raising funds to help Jennie survive this immediate crisis and eventually rebuild her life. Because Jennie is the direct beneficiary of this campaign, 100% of your donations will go straight to her secure bank account to cover:





Immediate temporary housing, food, and clean water Essential items like clothing, shoes, and toiletries Long-term expenses to help her find a safe place to live and a car to drive.





No amount is too small to help Jennie during a dark chapter of her life. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page with your friends, family, and community networks. Your deep kindness, prayers, and financial support mean more than words can say.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.