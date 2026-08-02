Help Jeffrey Fight Cancer

Life is full of unexpected challenges and the Lochner -Fehl family has a new one to conquer: glioblastoma. With this recent diagnosis, Jeffrey has not been able to be the usual workhorse for their business Adirondack Greenscapes and with it will come medical expenses, travel to appointments and enjoying family time together. Let’s all band together and help defray these costs and lessen the financial stress which inevitably comes along with a cancer diagnosis. Jeffrey we love you and hope this helps.