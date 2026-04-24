Help Jeffrey Barnes and his wife on cancer journey

Jeffrey was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, it’s in his lung, heart, brain, and lymph nodes. He has had 5 radiation treatments on his brain which has helped slow it some and to control the swelling band severe headaches. He tried one chemotherapy treatment and he had a severe reaction to that. He has been hospitalized several times since his diagnosis, this last one after the chemotherapy, he was very nauseated and couldn’t eat or drink anything without throwing up. He lost 24 lbs in a week. There is no cure for this type cancer, and we spoke with the doctor and Jeffrey decided to go home with hospice care, and to live as normal a life as he can. He does have nurses and doctors following him, so we just need help with our everyday living expenses,, and someone told me about this, no funds are kept by this give and go account…Thank you, keep praying if you can’t help any other way.. I’ll add my Venmo and pay pal accounts too..

love

Jeffrey and Stacey