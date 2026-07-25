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Help Jeff Gary Focus on Healing

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$2,225 USD

Fundraiser created byAndrea Gary

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andrea Gary

Help Jeff Gary Focus on Healing

On June 13th, our lives changed in an instant.


Jeff was unloading his dump trailer, as he does often, when the unthinkable happened. This should have been the easiest part of the job, but it turned into a freak accident.

As he removed the straps, a pecan trunk shifted in the dump trailer. It was estimated to weigh around 1000-1400lbs. The trailer shifted and the trunk rolled of the top of the trailer, falling about 7 ft.


By God's grace, Jeff instictively curled up as the tree came down. It fell on the top of his head/back, and when he curled it rolled forward and hit the finder before crashing into him. Breaking his left leg and pinning his right. What could have easily resulted in death, a traumatic brain injury, paralysis, or multiple broken limbs. Instead we were gifted the presence of angels.


The days since have been filled with tears, sleepless nights, lots of pain, an initial surgery, a corrective surgery, and a difficult reality that his ankle will probably bother him for the rest of his life. Jeff is unable to work at the moment, and hasn't since the 13th of June. Follow up appointments post surgery, physical therapy, and adjusting to plates and screws are now part of his journey.


Anyone who knows Jeff knows he is the first person to immediately show up when someone needs help. He is extremely hardworking, generous, and always willing to lend a hand. Now, our family finds ourselves in a position of needing that helping hand.


This fundraiser will help cover medical expenses, lost income, rehabilitation costs, and everyday bills that continue while Jeff focuses on healing. He has insurance but it has a high deductible and the max out of pocket will probably be met with AirMed, hospital stay, and 2 surgeries. This is us setting our pride aside and openly accepting blessings.


Most of all, we are grateful. Grateful that Jeff is still here. Grateful for the prayers, messages, meals, and support we have already received. We know God has carried us through every step of this journey and we have felt his peace and presence.


If you feel like to give, we are deeply thankful. As many of you know, we purchased a home one year ago. We do plan for emergencies, but the Westlake layoff in December and now a broken leg... two events within six months has been whiplash!


Thank you for helping Jeff focus on healing while we navigate this season.


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