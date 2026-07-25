Help Jeanette get to a Cancer Healing Center 🙏🏼

Dear friends and family,

I’ve created this dedicated fundraiser to hopefully raise enough funds to make it to an overseas cancer healing center now that things have gotten more serious with my health. Below, I’ve broken down the quotes that I’ve received after calling a few centers that seem promising. Last week my left eye swelled up and a tumor was found in the eye orbital, with additional mets found throughout my skull.

For context, here’s a little summary on my journey so far:

In 2021, I was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer (ER+, PR+, HER2-). I did everything conventional medicine asked of me — a lumpectomy with a sentinel node biopsy, chemotherapy, radiation, and tamoxifen. I believed I had done what I needed to do to beat this.

In 2022, a pain in my right hip turned out to be the first sign that the cancer had returned and spread — to my pelvis, spine, sternum, jaw, ribs, liver, and lungs. I ended up needing a hip fixation surgery that changed the trajectory of my life- with ongoing mobility issues and pain until this day -but I stayed motivated to do everything I could to improve my outcomes. Since then, I've fought this with everything I have: traditional Chinese medicine, integrative medicine, naturopaths, holistic treatments, high-dose vitamin C IVs, ozone therapy, essiac tea, hyperbaric oxygen treatments, and periods of conventional treatment with aromatase and CDK4 inhibitors at MSK. Last year, I dug deeper than ever into root causes — genetic mutations, nutrient deficiencies, mold toxicity, hormonal imbalances — and found, for a while, real success with antiparasitic therapies and detoxification methods. Tumors shrank. I had new hope.

But recently, the cancer has become more aggressive and spread further into my liver and bones. Three months ago, in April of 2026, I underwent a spinal fusion surgery to remove a tumor in my T10 vertebra that was threatening to leave me paralyzed, followed by the insertion of nails and rods to hold my spine in place and then radiation. This process has led to complications that left me in a very fragile, delicate state from which I have been trying to rebuild. I am the thinnest I've ever been, in more pain than I've ever known, and still facing new metastasis. Recently, I agreed to start a course of oral chemo called Capecitabine to see if it helps slow down the bone and liver mets. It’s only been 2 cycles so far but I pray it buys me time to truly get this all under control again.





Needless to say, I have needed to stop working my full time job for the first time in my cancer journey, and I have been on disability since April. My husband, Will, is also unemployed at this time due to unfortunate circumstances but it has also a blessing in disguise due to how much I’ve needed him. He is my caregiver who drives me to all of my appointments/treatments, cooks for me, helps me get stressed and take care of myself, cleans our home, everything! He is the most gentle, selfless, devoted person I’ve ever known and his love truly saves me.

I'm not ready to give up yet! I'm looking for a treatment center that offers more than just conventional chemotherapy and radiation — somewhere that might help turn the tide for me. So far, I've gathered quotes from several specialized centers:





•Hope4Cancer (Tijuana, MX) — approximately $64,000 USD for initial stay of 3 weeks.

•Oasis of Hope (Tijuana, MX) — approximately $43,000 USD for initial stay of 9-16 days. Offers dendritic cell vaccines and other immunotherapy.

•Sanoviv Medical Institute in MX- $44,700 for a 3 week stay. Also offers dendritic cell vaccines and Immunotherapies.

•Treatment under Prof. Thomas Vogl in Germany (TACE and similar therapies) — approximately $120,000 USD

•Immunocine Cancer Center (Cancún) — base cost of $120,000 USD for treatments like Dendritic Cell Therapy

•Envita Medical Center (Scottsdale, AZ) — base cost of $120,000 USD (excluding lodging), offering precision care based on my cancer's genetic profile with an approximately 3 months stay





I’ve decided I do not want to pursue the Art of Healing in India due to distance and other personal knowledge I’ve gathered from others. The same applies to Thailand and other more remote places.





These numbers are staggering, and I won't pretend otherwise. Asking for 120,000 USD seems immoral and impossible so instead I’m setting the fundraising to $80,000 USD and leave the rest to God. He has been my provider up until this point and I continue to trust that if it is His will, He will provide somehow... Once I finish proton radiation to the eye I can plan the trip to the cancer center oversees.





I am so humbled by anyone who takes a moment to walk alongside me in this — through a donation, a share, a prayer, or simply holding me in your thoughts. Thank you for loving me through this! Some of you have been with me since the beginning and have continued to donate/support me on multiple occasions. I can’t express the immense gratitude I feel in my heart today and always for your kindness and generosity.





With my deepest love and gratitude,

Jeanette





There’s always hope 💫