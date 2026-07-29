Help Jean Purchase a Vehicle to Support His Family

Our goal is to raise $3,500 to help Jean purchase a reliable used vehicle. This vehicle would allow him to travel to job sites, take on more work opportunities, transport his family when needed, and create a steady source of income. Rather than providing temporary relief, a vehicle would give Jean the ability to support his family through his own hard work and determination.

Jean Garavito is a hardworking husband and father in Venezuela who is determined to provide for his family through honest work. His biggest obstacle right now is transportation. Without a reliable vehicle, he cannot consistently reach job sites, grow his income, or take advantage of work opportunities that would help support his wife, Yesenia, and their children, Jean (14) and Jimena (4). He is not asking for charity—he is seeking the tools he needs to earn a living and build a stable future for his family.

Like many families in Venezuela, Jean and his family face daily challenges with the rising cost of food, limited employment opportunities, transportation difficulties, and access to healthcare. While work opportunities do exist, transportation costs often consume much of what little income can be earned.

With a reliable vehicle, Jean would be able to:

• Travel to job sites for electrical, air-conditioning, and maintenance work.

• Generate additional income through transportation and delivery services.

• Transport his family safely when needed.

• Pay off overdue school expenses for his children.

• Build a sustainable future for his family through consistent employment.

Jean’s story is one of perseverance and sacrifice.

In 2022, he came to the United States through the humanitarian parole program. After obtaining work authorization, he moved to Oregon and worked tirelessly to support not only his wife and children in Venezuela, but also his elderly mother and other family members.

During those years, Jean faced multiple family tragedies, including the loss of two brothers, serious health challenges affecting another brother, and ongoing medical needs for his aging mother. Despite these hardships, he managed to save money with the dream of starting a business and eventually returning home to be with his family.

Unfortunately, much of those savings were lost when he was defrauded during a large business investment involving imported merchandise. The loss represented approximately 80% of the savings he had spent years building.

As work opportunities in Oregon declined in 2025, Jean made the difficult decision to return to Venezuela after spending three years away from his children. He brought tools and equipment with plans to work in air-conditioning cleaning, electrical services, and general maintenance. However, without reliable transportation, many jobs are simply too far away, and transportation expenses often cost more than the jobs themselves.

Today, Jean is carrying approximately $830 in school debt for his children and receives daily calls requesting payment. Without paying the balance, his children may not be able to receive their records and successfully complete the school year.

Healthcare is another challenge. Public hospitals often lack even basic medical supplies, forcing families to provide their own medications and equipment. Jean is also supporting his wife, Yesenia, during a twin pregnancy that occurred despite the use of contraceptives, adding additional financial and emotional pressure on the family.

What stands out most about Jean is that he is not asking for others to solve his problems. He simply needs a way to get to work. A vehicle would allow him to earn an income, support his family, and regain financial stability through his own effort and determination.

About the Fundraiser Organizer and Fund Distribution

My name is Derek Antelo, and I am organizing this fundraiser on behalf of my friend, Jean Garavito, and his family in Venezuela.

I first met Jean in 2004 after I was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Jean was one of my first roommates in minor league baseball, and from 2004 through 2008 we played together on several teams within the Pirates organization. During those years, I came to know Jean as a hardworking, trustworthy, and family-oriented man.

Although our baseball careers eventually took us in different directions, we have remained in close contact through text messages and WhatsApp over the years. Our relationship has grown from teammates and friends into brothers in Christ. Because of our longstanding friendship, I have had the privilege of witnessing many of the challenges Jean and his family have faced and his unwavering commitment to providing for them through honest work.

Because Jean resides in Venezuela and has limited access to fundraising platforms available in the United States, I am managing this fundraiser on his behalf with his knowledge and consent.

All funds raised through this campaign will be transferred directly to Jean Garavito and used exclusively for the purposes described in this fundraiser, including the purchase of a reliable vehicle and related expenses necessary to put that vehicle into service.

I have personally provided financial assistance to Jean in the past and will continue to ensure that all funds received through this campaign are delivered directly to him for the benefit of his family. My role is solely to organize the fundraiser, receive donations through the platform, and transfer the funds directly to Jean so he can purchase a vehicle, expand his work opportunities, and build a more stable future for his wife and children.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings Jean one step closer to purchasing a vehicle and creating new opportunities for his family. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping Jean, Yesenia, their son Jean, and their daughter Jimena in your prayers.

Thank you for your generosity, kindness, and support.