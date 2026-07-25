Help Jayme Fight Cancer

Our beloved Jayme Shedenhelm was recently diagnosed with cancer and is now facing a long road of treatments, recovery, and healing. At just 29 years old, this diagnosis came as a complete shock to Jayme and everyone who loves her.





Jayme is one of the kindest, most selfless people you could ever meet. A loving friend, daughter, and sister from a large Idaho family, she has always been the first person to show up for others in times of need. Now, she needs us to show up for her.





Thankfully, doctors were able to begin treatment in time, but the journey ahead will be physically, emotionally, and financially overwhelming. Between medical expenses, travel for treatments, and time away from work, the costs are quickly adding up.





We are raising funds to help ease some of the financial burden so Jayme can focus on fighting this cancer and healing. Every donation, share, and prayer means more than words can express to Jayme and her family during this incredibly difficult time.





Thank you for supporting Jayme and standing beside her in this fight. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement truly make a difference!





- Shedenhelm Family