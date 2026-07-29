Help Jaylie travel to Hawaii for All American!

We are so excited to share that Jaylie has been selected to travel to Hawaii for the All American Dance event! This is such an incredible opportunity and a dream come true for her. She has worked extremely hard, stayed dedicated, and earned this amazing experience through her talent and determination.





As many of you know, trips like this can become very expensive with travel, lodging, meals, uniforms, and event fees. We are reaching out to our family, friends, and community for support to help make this journey possible for Jaylie.





Any donation, sponsorship, or even simply sharing this post would mean the world to us. No amount is too small, and every bit of support brings her one step closer to Hawaii and this unforgettable opportunity.





Thank you all so much for believing in Jaylie and supporting her dreams. Your kindness, encouragement, and generosity are truly appreciated more than words can say!



