🎓 Help Jayden Start His Journey at Grace College 🎓





Jayden is graduating high school and has been accepted to Grace College & Grace Theological Seminary, where he plans to study Criminal Justice. He has worked hard, earned scholarships and financial aid, and is excited to begin the next chapter God has for him.





Jayden has a big heart, loves helping others, and has always had a strong respect for first responders and those who serve the community. He hopes to build a future working within the justice system alongside local police officers and first responders, making a positive impact in the lives of others.





Even after scholarships and financial aid, Jayden still has approximately $6,500 remaining for his freshman year college expenses.





We are doing everything we can through summer work, scholarships, churches, and community support to help him start college without overwhelming debt.





If you would like to support Jayden’s college journey through donations, sharing, prayers, gift cards, or encouragement, we would be so grateful. Every little bit truly helps and means more than you know.





Thank you for supporting Jayden and believing in his future! 💙