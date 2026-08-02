Help Jayce Recover From Serious Farm Injury

My 6 year old son Jayce was impaled with a peach tree branch in his groin while picking peaches on my dad's farm. The branch remained in his body for 10 days while antibiotics weren't working. After three hospital visits, doctors finally found and removed it. During those 10 days, he was unable to walk.





The medical bills have been substantial. The hospital initially billed $50,000, and we've worked to get them down to $25,000. We're raising funds to help cover these costs and support Jayce's recovery.





Thank you for standing with us.